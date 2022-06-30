Seventeen-year-old Tyler Zook was in the car with 16-year-old Tyreese Smith early Saturday morning, before events unfolded that led to both of their deaths, East Lampeter Township police confirmed Thursday morning.

Recent Conestoga Valley graduate Amalie Wendt, of Ronks, was the third person in the 2014 Hyundai Santa Fe, which veered off into a field in the 500 block of Willow Road in East Lampeter Township, rolling several times before coming to a stop on its side. Wendt, 18, was taken from the accident to a local hospital for serious injuries where she's since been released, police said. The car belonged to Wendt’s father, Gerhard Wendt.

East Lampeter police responded to a car crash at 12:13 a.m. on Saturday, where a 16-year-old boy – confirmed by the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office earlier this week as Smith – died. He died of mechanical asphyxia due to multiple traumatic injuries in the crash. His death was ruled accidental.

While at the scene, a call came in at 1:54 a.m. for officers to respond to an incident just over a mile away from the scene where a 17-year-old boy was found dead. The Coroner’s Office confirmed the teen was Zook and ruled the death a suicide.

Smith’s mother, Bernice McKenzie, said Smith would have left for work at the Sonic Drive-In on East Lincoln Highway around 6 p.m. on Friday and would’ve gone home a little after 11 p.m. A Sonic employee who declined to be identified confirmed Smith worked there and left at 11:30 p.m. Friday. The employee said Smith usually got a ride to work but wasn’t sure how he got to Sonic that day. McKenzie also wasn’t sure how he got there.

East Lampeter Police spokesman Lt. Rob Eachus said Zook was not working at the Sonic that night.

Smith and Zook were both football players at Conestoga Valley Senior High School. According to the Lancaster-Lebanon League football rosters, Zook had just finished his junior year and Smith finished his sophomore year.

Police have not released information on the circumstances surrounding the crash or Wendt’s injuries.