Lancaster city broke two records in the past two days with the "mini November heat wave" that brought unseasonably warm temperatures to the area over the past week.

Monday, Nov. 9, the high was recorded at 77 degrees, beating the previous record of 76 degrees set in 1975, according to AccuWeather.

Tuesday, Nov. 10, brought much of the same with a high of 77 degrees, surpassing 1985's record of 74 degrees, according to AccuWeather.

(For previous coverage):

Since temperatures across the county can greatly vary, these highs and records can not be applied to the county as a whole.

With today's rain showers will come cooler temperatures, AccuWeather forecasts. The rain will continue into Thursday afternoon and the high is forecast at 61 degrees.

Temperatures are expected to be more seasonable into the weekend and not break any records. The highs are expected to stay within the 50s with sunny skies and some clouds.

There is a chance for rain showers on Sunday.