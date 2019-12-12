Two Lancaster County elected officials got an audience with Vice President Mike Pence Tuesday night ahead of President Donald Trump's campaign rally in Hershey.

Clerk of Courts Jackie Pfursich and County Commissioner Josh Parsons were among a small group that met with Pence in the Giant Center.

Parsons and Pfursich, both Republicans, said the vice president discussed the economy, efforts to rebuild the military, immigration and the administration’s record on judicial appointments, all topics Pence later mentioned in his introduction of Trump.

“He was just really interested in hearing what’s going on in Pennsylvania,” Parsons said. “It was a positive atmosphere. Obviously, there was a lot of excitement there last night, and I think that was true in the meeting, too.”

The invitation-only meeting in a Giant Center facility room included about 15 people, Parsons and Pfursich said.

Topics brought up as important to Pennsylvania included the economy, mentioned by a business owner who said it was working for him, tax cuts and the USMCA trade deal.

“It was really exciting, (Pence said) he was just having a great day,” Pfursich said. “He started out in Pittsburgh, and he stopped at some diners along the way.”

Pfursich said the big takeaway from the conversation and the rally was the administration’s dedication to working class families. A state senator at the meet and greet brought up paid maternity leave and the administration’s work to support families.

Parsons has visited the White House twice under the current administration to discuss local issues.

Pence indicated that Pennsylvania would be an important state for the campaign going into 2020.

“They said they’d be back,” Parsons said, “and that we'd be seeing the bus more.”