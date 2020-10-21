Two young girls have died in separate farm accidents since the beginning of October, according to state police.

Rhoda E. Stoltzfus fell out of a tractor and was run over Monday evening on Mill Lane in Gordonville, Leacock Township. The tractor was operated by her father, police said.

The 4-year-old child died of multiple traumatic injuries, according to Trooper Kelly Osborne. The incident was ruled accidental.

On Oct. 1, 18-month-old Kaylin Joy Stoltzfus died after she was run over by a tractor on North Belmont Road in Paradise Township, police said. Her 3-year-old brother was playing in the tractor when he bumped it out of gear, a police investigation determined.

According to Penn State Extension data, there were 41 farm-related deaths in Lancaster County from 2010 to 2019, by far the highest of any single county in the commonwealth.