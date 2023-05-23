Lancaster city police are searching for a man and a woman charged for their roles in a May 18 shooting in the city’s southwest neighborhood that injured one person.

Jaevone Lopez, 20, of the 400 block of Lafayette Street, is charged with aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. Angelise Cotto, 18, of the same block, is charged with aggravated assault, according to police.

Lancaster County Crime Stoppers is offering a reward up to $1,000 for information that leads to their arrest.

Around 4 p.m. last Thursday, police responded to a shooting at the intersection of New Dorwart Street and West Vine Street. A man, believed to be in his 50s, was shot and taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

At the scene, a woman told an LNP reporter that she saw a red car followed by a gold minivan drive east on New Dorwart Street. After crossing West Vine Street, the red car stopped, and the driver got out, walked back to the van and shot at it six or seven times.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lancaster city police at 717-735-3300 or Lancaster County Crime Stoppers at 800-322-1913.