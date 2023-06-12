Each Monday, our digital team takes a look at last week’s top stories on LancasterOnline.

We look at news, sports, business, life, culture and local history.

Here are the most-read stories between Monday, June 5, and Sunday, June 11.

1. 10-year Pennsylvania deer study shakes up what hunters thought they knew

After an unprecedented 10-year deer-behavior study in which 1,120 whitetails have been caught and many of their movements tracked around the clock, Pennsylvania deer hunters may be shocked to learn commonly held beliefs and hunting tactics don’t hold water.

But following 274 bucks, does and fawns fitted with GPS collars and recording their movements via satellite in almost real time, day and night, tells a different story.

According to the Deer-Forest Study, most deer spent the early hours after dawn in their cozy beds, not moving greatly until 10 a.m. What’s more, the peak movement for bucks was between noon and 1 p.m., when many hunters are back at camp for a nap or lunch.

2. Two cats left to die in wooden box in Lancaster Township: How to rescue animals during 'Kitten Season'

Laurie Horst was visiting Pet Pantry in Millersville to buy cat food for her four pets when she saw an odd wooden box on the front desk. The box had a picture of a machine gun on the front and the word “DAD” stenciled on the side.

Horst, of Lancaster Township, asked what the box was used for, and the manager told her two adult striped tiger cats had been locked in the airtight box with zip ties and left to die by a dumpster at the Kensington Club Apartments on Misty Drive.

“They were stuffed in the wooden box,” Horst said. “The box had no air holes. The cats barely fit into the box.”

Pet Pantry told Horst the cats were rescued by a good Samaritan who discovered the box and heard the animals crying inside. The rescuer brought them to the Pet Pantry, as he could not keep the animals. Pet Pantry also could not keep them, as it is currently “kitten season,” the time of year when cats most frequently give birth.

3. A California hockey team tried to taunt the Hershey Bears on social media — but used the wrong chocolate

California hockey team the Coachella Valley Firebirds attempted to mock the Hershey Bears on social media this week ahead of the Calder Cup finals, which began last Thursday.

But, there was an issue with their playful stunt: they used the wrong chocolate.

In a video posted to the Coachella Valley Firebirds' Twitter with the message "No chocolate allowed," the team's mascot, Fuego, tears open packages of M&Ms and stomps on them, even melting in a pot.

One problem? M&Ms are made by Mars Incorporated, not the Hershey Company. Oops.

4. 22-year-old Manor Township man killed in Route 30 motorcycle accident identified

A 22-year-old Manor Township man driving a motorcycle was killed Sunday night in a three-vehicle crash on Route 30 in Manheim Township.

The Lancaster County coroner’s office identified the victim as Thomas Hartenstine of Donerville Road and said the cause of death was multiple traumatic injuries. The death has been ruled an accident.

Hartenstine was a 2018 graduate of Penn Manor High School.

5. 8 ice cream and water ice shops near Lancaster County that are worth the drive

Temperatures heating up outside provide the perfect excuse to indulge in a cool summer treat. From ice cream to water ice, central Pennsylvania has no shortage of sweet summer goodies.

And why not turn your dessert destination into a mini road trip? Here are eight ice cream and water ice shops not far from Lancaster County that are worth the drive. Before hitting the road, consider calling or visiting a shop’s social media page to confirm hours or daily specials.

Oh, and one more thing — don’t forget the napkins.