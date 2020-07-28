The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and other local agencies are investigating two people found dead in Manor Township Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office was on the scene around noon Tuesday where the two deceased individuals were located.

“Investigators are in the process of compiling and examining evidence and conducting interviews,” a statement from the district attorney’s office stated.

The investigation is in its early stages, according to the release posted on CRIMEWATCH.

So far, no evidence thus far has been found by investigators to “indicate a relation to any pending investigations,” the post stated.

Sign up for our newsletter

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.

Tags