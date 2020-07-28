The Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office and other local agencies are investigating two people found dead in Manor Township Tuesday.

The district attorney’s office was on the scene around noon Tuesday where the two deceased individuals were located.

“Investigators are in the process of compiling and examining evidence and conducting interviews,” a statement from the district attorney’s office stated.

Manor Township police investigate the discovery of two dead bodies off of Charlestown Rd. The DA’s office as well as the Lancaster County Coroner’s office are on scene. ⁦@HStaufferLNP⁩ ⁦@LNPjunior⁩ ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/SWsNevZfdx — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) July 28, 2020

The investigation is in its early stages, according to the release posted on CRIMEWATCH.

So far, no evidence thus far has been found by investigators to “indicate a relation to any pending investigations,” the post stated.

It's just past the Forrey Road intersection; this is looking back the other way. https://t.co/l63o0ey7l8 pic.twitter.com/r1GNE25gaK — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) July 28, 2020

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information.