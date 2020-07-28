Two bodies were discovered in a vehicle Tuesday morning in Manor Township.

While investigators released little information about the bodies, the county district attorney’s office said it would provide an update Wednesday morning.

“Much has been learned since that discovery, but we are not releasing additional details at this time to preserve the integrity of the investigation,” the office said in a statement released Tuesday evening. The office said no charges had been filed.

A section of Charlestown Road between South Forrey and Central Manor roads was blocked earlier in the day as investigators worked near trees at the edge of a cornfield. Yellow markers were visible on part of the road near the treeline.

Officials noted early that nothing suggested any relation to any pending investigations.

A group of three males and two females drove up midafternoon and approached police, who talked to them briefly. One of the women appeared emotional. The group then watched from outside the cordoned-off area, and one of them said "No questions please" when approached by a reporter.

Harold Miller, a nearby resident on Charlestown Road, said police stopped at homes in the area asking if homeowners had cameras installed that might have captured what occurred.

Other local agencies present at the rural scene during the afternoon included the Lancaster County Coroner's Office and Manor Township police.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Staff writer Junior Gonzalez contributed to this report.

Manor Township police investigate the discovery of two dead bodies off of Charlestown Rd. The DA’s office as well as the Lancaster County Coroner’s office are on scene. ⁦@HStaufferLNP⁩ ⁦@LNPjunior⁩ ⁦@LancasterOnline⁩ pic.twitter.com/SWsNevZfdx — Suzette Wenger (@SuzetteLNP) July 28, 2020

It's just past the Forrey Road intersection; this is looking back the other way. https://t.co/l63o0ey7l8 pic.twitter.com/r1GNE25gaK — Heather Stauffer (@HStaufferLNP) July 28, 2020