One additional student each at Millersville University and Franklin & Marshall College has tested positive for COVID-19, according to data published online Friday.

That makes 10 cumulative, and four active, cases at Millersville, the county’s largest college and lone state-owned university. All four students who are currently positive are in isolation off-campus.

At Franklin & Marshall College, six total students have tested positive, one of whom is currently contagious and isolating at home.

Friday’s update, however, showed two of the six tests were false positives. The tests picked up traces of the virus, because the students were infected before coming to campus, but they are no longer considered contagious.

No F&M students are quarantined, meaning they’re at risk of infection and awaiting test results.

One member of F&M’s faculty or staff has also tested positive.

As of Friday, there are six active student cases at Lancaster County’s largest colleges: Four at Millersville, one at F&M and one at Thaddeus Stevens College of Technology. There aren’t any active cases at Elizabethtown and Lancaster Bible colleges.

There are two among faculty or staff: One each at F&M and Lancaster Bible.