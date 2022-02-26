Television doctor Mehmet Oz was spotted taking pictures with customers at the Lyndon City Line Diner in Lancaster on Saturday morning.

A call to the diner has not been returned as of Saturday afternoon.

Oz recently announced his campaign to be the republican nominee for the Pennsylvania Senate seat up up for grabs during the midterm elections on Nov. 8.

Oz was last seen in the county on June 14, when he stopped by a few Lancaster County businesses on a road trip through New York, Pennsylvania and Ohio.