Speaker Mike Turzai’s announcement Thursday that he will not seek reelection at the end of the year opens the door for Majority Leader Bryan Cutler, R-Peach Bottom, to potentially become the next Speaker of the House.

The speaker is almost always replaced by a member of the majority party’s leadership team, and most often this person is the majority leader.

But it’s far from a done deal that Cutler will become the next speaker.

Cutler could become the first speaker from Lancaster County since the 1920s, when Aaron B. Hess also had stints as majority leader and speaker.

Cutler has climbed the ladder of Pennsylvania’s legislature quickly since he was first elected in 2006, including serving as Republican whip from 2015 to 2018. Cutler spent 2019 in his first year as majority leader, passing a record number of bills during the first half of this session.

House Republicans will now deliberate on who should take the rostrum as the next speaker, with other senior members stepping forward to potentially takeover the top spot like Rep. Stan Saylor, a York County Republican who chairs the Appropriations Committee, and Republican whip Rep. Kerry Benninghoff from Centre County.

Plus, every member of the House of Representatives is up for reelection in the 2020 general election, so Republicans would need to maintain the majority in the House for Cutler to move to speaker. Including Turzai’s announcement, there have been 16 members of the House who said they will not seek reelection at the end of their term.

It’s also unclear if Cutler will seek the position, just having finished his first year as majority leader this winter and having an arguably equally powerful position as majority leader.

Mike Straub, Cutler’s spokesman, said it is premature to speculate or speak on whether Cutler is interested in the position as speaker. Since Turzai will finish out his term, leadership changes will follow standard procedure for the 2021-22 legislative session.

Since Turzai will not leave the House until the end of his term, the Republican caucus will have time to decide who will be the next speaker. The full House elects the speaker.

Cutler applauded Turzai in a statement for his time as speaker, saying all of Pennsylvania has benefited from his tenure in Harrisburg.

“Each and every day, Representative Turzai leads the House with class, fairness and promoting a culture of success for all members,” Cutler said.

The speaker has total control of the House during session, but also its legislative agenda. It’s up to the individual speaker to decide whether they will use the speakership to push through their top policy priorities. For example, Turzai’s top issues were opposing abortion and supporting Pennsylvania’s natural gas industry, which he would fast track legislation through to the Senate and governor.

Throughout recent history, some majority leaders have held more clout than speakers but sometimes speakers exert their influence and essentially run the chamber. Former House Speakers John Perzel, R-Philadelphia, and Jim Manderino, D-Westmoreland, both strong personalities, effectively controlled the chamber as both majority leader and when they became speaker.