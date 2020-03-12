A portion of Turnpike Road in West Donegal Township will be closed for most daylight hours next week for pipe repairs.

State Department of Transportation maintenance workers will begin work Monday, March 16 on Turnpike Road between Black Swamp Road and Masonic Drive, according to department spokesman Michael Crochunis.

The repairs will temporarily close the affected area of Turnpike Road from 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. each weekday through Friday, March 20.

Workers will remove and replace five collapsed drainage cross pipes, he said.

More than 4,200 vehicles travel the impacted portion of Turnpike Road daily, according to PennDOT.

A detour on Route 441, Route 241 and Masonic Drive will be available for drivers during repairs, Crochunis said.