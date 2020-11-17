A West Lampeter Township Turkey Hill is temporarily closed after an employee there tested positive for COVID-19, the company announced Tuesday.

Dani Datre, a Turkey Hill spokeswoman, said the company closed the 1562 Millport Road store at 1:30 p.m. Monday to clean and sanitize the facility.

The store is expected to reopen in the next few days, according to a statement from Turkey Hill, which also said store staff has been contacted and encouraged to follow guidelines recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

“We are making every effort to provide the affected Team Member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support,” the company’s statement said.

Turkey Hill has more than 270 stores in Pennsylvania, Ohio and Indiana, according to the company’s web site.