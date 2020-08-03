A Turkey Hill in East Hempfield Township is closed until sometime this week after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19.

A staff member at the store located at 901 Nissley Road informed company officials that they tested positive for the coronavirus, according to a statement Turkey Hill emailed Monday morning. It is not immediately clear when the staff member notified officials.

The store closed at 3:30 p.m. Saturday to be cleaned and sanitized by an industrial cleaning crew, according to the statement, and will reopen in the next few days.

"We are grateful to all our customers for their patience and understanding during this time," the statement reads. "All team members who work at the store have been contacted and advised to follow CDC-recommended guidelines. We are making every effort to provide the affected team member and our broader team with the necessary resources and support."