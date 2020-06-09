Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 information.

Posted 12:05 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 76,436 positive COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also confirmed 6,014 virus-related deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/9/20 at 12:00 am):• 493 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 76,436 total cases statewide • 6,014 deaths statewide• 459,248 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 9, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 3,554 cases and 320 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni said that as of noon there were still 313 deaths in the county.

To date, 459,248 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 75,943 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports 5,953 virus-related deaths.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County has seen 3,503 COVID-19 cases, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported that Lancaster County has seen 313 virus deaths, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. Death counts from the state were not immediately made available, as the department of health's website has changed.

To date, 451,387 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Editor's note: The headline previously said that Lancaster County was up to 5.3K COVID-19 cases. That was a typo. The county has seen 3.5K COVID-19 cases.

What to read next