Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:53 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has reported 79,121 positive cases of COVID-19 and 6,243 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County reached 3,777 cases and 331 deaths on Monday, said the state department of health.

Monday evening, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 325 virus-related deaths.

To date, 513,909 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

