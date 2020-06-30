Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it comes along.

Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 85,988 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,614 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County reached 4,414 total cases to date and 356 deaths, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 341 virus-related deaths, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

To date, 666,901 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

