Sewing masks is one of the volunteer opportunities available this spring, helping such organizations as Lancaster Mask Sewists. The Amish community made these masks to donate to Lancaster Health Center in March 2020.

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 information.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 75,943 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports 5,953 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,503 COVID-19 cases, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported that Lancaster County has seen 313 virus deaths, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. Death counts from the state were not immediately made available, as the department of health's website has changed.

To date, 451,387 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Editor's note: The headline previously said that Lancaster County was up to 5.3K COVID-19 cases. That was a typo. The county has seen 3.5K COVID-19 cases.

