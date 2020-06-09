Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with the latest in COVID-19 information.

Posted 7:04 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 75,943 COVID-19 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reports 5,953 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,503 COVID-19 cases, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported that Lancaster County has seen 313 virus deaths, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard. Death counts from the state were not immediately made available, as the department of health's website has changed.

To date, 451,387 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Editor's note: The headline previously said that Lancaster County was up to 5.3K COVID-19 cases. That was a typo. The county has seen 3.5K COVID-19 cases.

