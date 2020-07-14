Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it's available.

Posted 12:38 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 96,671 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also confirmed that Pa. has seen 6,931 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,876 total cases and 386 total deaths to date.

To date, 850,612 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:12 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 95,742 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,911 deaths to date from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 4,851 cases and 383 deaths to date, as of Monday morning.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday night that the county has actually seen 367 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 835,732 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

