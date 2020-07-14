Masks for kids? Schools confront the politics of reopening

Parent and teacher Stacey Pugh poses for a photograph outside her home Monday, July 13, 2020, in Humble, Texas. While children have proven to be less susceptible to the coronavirus, teachers are vulnerable. “I will be wearing a mask, a face shield, possibly gloves, and I’m even considering getting some type of body covering to wear,” says Pugh, a fifth-grade teacher in suburban Houston.

Posted 12:38 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 96,671 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The Department of Health also confirmed that Pa. has seen 6,931 deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 4,876 total cases and 386 total deaths to date.

To date, 850,612 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:12 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 95,742 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,911 deaths to date from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 4,851 cases and 383 deaths to date, as of Monday morning.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday night that the county has actually seen 367 deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 835,732 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

