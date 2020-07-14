Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it's available.
Posted 7:12 a.m.
As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 95,742 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state also reported 6,911 deaths to date from COVID-19.
Lancaster County has seen 4,851 cases and 383 deaths to date, as of Monday morning.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday night that the county has actually seen 367 deaths from COVID-19.
To date, 835,732 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.