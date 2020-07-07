Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 11:46 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 91,299 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported 6,787 total deaths from COVID-19.

Masks are mandatory in all public spaces in Pennsylvania.Wearing a cloth mask, combined with social distancing, regular handwashing and staying home when sick, can help stop the spread of #COVID19. #MaskUpPA pic.twitter.com/Xl1eH4gJnl — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) July 7, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 4,623 total cases and 372 total deaths to date from COVID-19.

To date, 758,803 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 9:18 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has seen a total of 90,304 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 6,754 total deaths as of Monday morning.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 4,602 cases and 367 total virus-related deaths to date, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 357 deaths in the county.

To date, 743,020 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

