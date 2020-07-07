Protective gear for medical workers begins to run low again

FILE - In this June 25, 2020, file photo, a physician assistant takes off her face shield after collecting a nasal swab sample from a patient for COVID-19 testing at Xpress Urgent Care in Tustin, Calif. The personal protective gear that was in dangerously short supply during the initial weeks of the coronavirus crisis in the U.S. is running out again as the virus resumes its rapid spread and the number of hospitalized patients climbs.

 Jae C. Hong

Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 9:18 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has seen a total of 90,304 cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 6,754 total deaths as of Monday morning.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 4,602 cases and 367 total virus-related deaths to date, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 357 deaths in the county.

To date, 743,020 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter

What to read next

Tags