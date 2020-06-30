Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it comes along.

Posted 11:55 a.m.

Pennsylvania has seen 86,606 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 6,649 total deaths from COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 6/30/20 at 12:00 am):• 618 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 86,606 total cases statewide • 6,649 deaths statewide• 677,581 patients tested negative to dateMore information: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) June 30, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 4,442 total positive cases to date, as well as 356 total virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

To date, 677,581 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 85,988 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The state also reported 6,614 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County reached 4,414 total cases to date and 356 deaths, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 341 virus-related deaths, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

To date, 666,901 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next