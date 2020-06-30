my mask protects you your mask protects me

Pennsylvania Department of Health posted this on its Facebook page May 4, 2020, with the message: "My mask protects you, your mask protects me 😷 You can't always see if someone around you has a compromised immune system or underlying medical condition. Protect others from COVID-19 by wearing a mask when you leave home + keeping at least 6 feet between yourself + others."

 PENNSYLVANIA DEPARTMENT OF HEALTH

Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it comes along.

Posted 11:55 a.m.

Pennsylvania has seen 86,606 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. 

The state has also reported 6,649 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 4,442 total positive cases to date, as well as 356 total virus-related deaths, according to the state's department of health.

To date, 677,581 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 85,988 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Sign up for our newsletter

The state also reported 6,614 total deaths from COVID-19.

Lancaster County reached 4,414 total cases to date and 356 deaths, according to the department of health.

The Lancaster County coroner's office says that the county has actually seen 341 virus-related deaths, according to its COVID-19 dashboard.

To date, 666,901 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to read next

Tags