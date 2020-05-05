Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 1:06 p.m.

Lancaster County now has 204 deaths, according to Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, Lancaster County's coroner.

This is up 3 from yesterday's total, and includes two deaths that happened in nursing homes, and one death that happened at Penn Medicine LGH (the patient, however, came from a nursing home).

Posted 11:54 a.m.

Pennsylvania is now at 50,957 COVID-19 cases and 3,012 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 2,018 cases and 144 deaths, according to the state health department.

Though the DOH reports 144 deaths, Lancaster County has actually seen 201 deaths as of Sunday night, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

To date 199,925 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:08 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 50,092 cases of COVID-19 and 2,458 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has seen 1,991 cases and 113 deaths, according to the state department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday night that the county has actually seen 201 deaths due to COVID-19.

To date, 195,498 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The Wolf Administration will consider reopening on a county-by-county basis. Because Lancaster is still having "significant community transmission," the county will likely be closed for a bit longer.

- Every one of Pa.'s counties is handling COVID-19 differently. And that's causing problems.

- Here are all the instances you have to wear a face covering in Pa.

- Tait furloughs 100 more employees, causing 77% of local workforce to be idled.

- Lancaster County schools will be getting $15.4 million in COVID-19 relief under the CARES Act. This is meant to soften the financial blow from the health crisis.

