Posted 5:11 p.m.

The Wolf Administration is expected to announce May 1 which counties in Pennsylvania will begin to reopen on May 8, Dr. Rachel Levine, Pennsylvania's Health Secretary, said during a news update Tuesday.

Currently, all counties and regions are in the "red" phase — meaning the "stay-at-home" order is issued. As COVID-19 cases decrease to an average fewer than 50 new cases per 100,000 individuals over the course of 14 days, counties and regions will become eligible to move to the "yellow" phase, and eventually to the "green" phase.

Posted 12:05 p.m.

Eight Lancaster County employees have tested positive for COVID-19.

Eight prisoners in Lancaster County have also tested positive for COVID-19.

Posted 11:58 a.m.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni just confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county is now up to 162 deaths related to COVID-19.

Posted 11:55 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 43,264 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 1,716 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen 1,678 cases of COVID-19 and 78 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Though health department reports 78 deaths for Lancaster County, the county coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline last night that the county has actually seen 155 deaths.

To date, 165,824 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 42,050 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 1,597 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Lancaster County, 1,633 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The health department reports 75 deaths for Lancaster County, though the county coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 155 deaths.

The additional 10 deaths that happened yesterday were all from residents at county nursing homes.

So far, 7,125 people in Lancaster County have tested negative for COVID-19, and 161,372 Pa. residents have tested negative.

What to know for today

- Local officials are unhappy that Lancaster is being categorized as part of the southeast, instead of southcentral. This could hinder Lancaster County's plan for reopening, officials say.

- Pennsylvania is now allowing Lancaster city to find and contact people who were exposed to COVID-19. Lancaster is the only city without a formal health department to receive this approval from Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

- The amount of cases reported in the county daily are still three times above the statewide threshold to consider lifting the stay-at-home orders in Lancaster County.

- The Centers for Disease and Control has added six more COVID-19 symptoms.

