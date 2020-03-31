Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Check back for new information as it becomes available.

Posted 12:02 p.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 4,843 positive cases of the novel coronavirus. This is 756 more than yesterday's total, which reached 4,087 cases, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County is up to 123 cases and 3 total deaths. Here's what we know so far about the cases.

The total deaths in Pennsylvania have reached 63, which is up 15 more than yesterday's total of 48.

Here's a full county-by-county list of cases and deaths.

As of Tuesday, 37,645 Pennsylvanians have tested negative for COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 3/31/20 at 12:00 am):• 756 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 4,843 total cases statewide • 63 total deaths statewide• 37,645 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) March 31, 2020

Posted 11:46 a.m.

HACC, Central Pennsylvania’s Community College, has loaned four ventilators to Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center.

The college said it had also loaned some ventilators to Geisinger Holy Spirit, and noted that both health systems had donated ventilators to HACC a few years back.

Posted 8:59 a.m.

The Lebanon VA Medical Center announced that its clinics - including one in Lancaster County - will be limiting its services starting today.

Walk-in appointments will no longer be available, and labs will be done at the main location in Lebanon.

Posted 7:35 a.m.

As of Monday, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center was treating 13 patients who tested postive for COVID-19 and another seven classified as "patients under investigation," who have symptoms consistent with the virus but do not yet have a positive test.

The system has launched an online dashboard with the information that it says will be updated once a day.

The dashboard shows that the system's St. Joseph Medical Center in Reading had three confirmed cases and 12 patients under investigation.

Posted 6:39 a.m.

What to know today

- Gov. Tom Wolf closed schools indefinitely during a press conference Monday.

- Grocery stores in Lancaster County are keeping up with the demand of paper products.

- Nonprofits are shuttering their doors because of the coronavirus. Here are their stories.

- An 81-year-old school bus driver was going to retire at the end of this year. But, she wanted to say goodbye to her kids first. COVID-19 spoiled that.

- Livestock markets, which are considered an essential business by the state's department of health, were able to remain open. At New Holland Stables, a large crowd turned out; many were standing just inches apart.

- After Gov. Tom Wolf issued that schools would be closed indefinitely, President Donald Trump declared a major disaster in Pennsylvania. This means that the state can access additional funds and recovery efforts.

