Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back in for the latest information.

Posted 11:51 a.m.

Pennsylvania is up to 25,345 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is up from yesterday's 24,199.

The state has also seen deaths from 584 people.

In Lancaster County, there are 865 reported positive cases and 26 deaths.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter yesterday that the county has, in fact, seen 52 deaths, but that more COVID-19 tests for deceased patients are still processing.

So far, the state has reported that 108,286 residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 11 a.m.

As of Tuesday morning, Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reported 52 deaths in the county, but said that other COVID-19-related deaths are pending and that number is higher. An updated number will be released later this afternoon.

Posted 7:16 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 24,199 positive cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. So far, 828 Lancaster County residents have tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, the death count has reached 524.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Lancaster County as having 24 deaths, though county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter with LancasterOnline that the death count is actually 52 as of 3 p.m. Monday.

So far, 105,593 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

