Posted 7:16 a.m.

Pennsylvania has 24,199 positive cases of COVID-19 as of midnight Monday, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. So far, 828 Lancaster County residents have tested positive for the virus.

Statewide, the death count has reached 524.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health lists Lancaster County as having 24 deaths, though county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter with LancasterOnline that the death count is actually 52 as of 3 p.m. Monday.

So far, 105,593 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Coronavirus news for today

