Posted 12:16 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 125,579 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 7,499 total deaths from COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has seen 6,260 total cases and 422 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,353,987 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

News: The state is announcing the release of "COVID Alert PA," an app that will let provide information about coronavirus. DOH Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine says data remains anonymous. Using the app is voluntary. "The point is to lessen the impact of the contagious virus." — Brett Sholtis (@BrettSholtis) August 18, 2020

Posted 7:41 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania had 124,844 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,468 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has 6,228 total cases to date and 421 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says there have actually been 402 COVID-19 deaths in the county to date, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,342,475 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

