Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 7:41 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania had 124,844 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state had also reported 7,468 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has 6,228 total cases to date and 421 total deaths, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says there have actually been 402 COVID-19 deaths in the county to date, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,342,475 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to read next