Pennsylvania now has 12,980 cases of the novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 371 are in Lancaster County.

The state is up to 162 reported deaths, with anywhere from 11 to 13 deaths for Lancaster County (The Dept. of Health has the death count for Lancaster at 11, while county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni says there are 13).

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

In total, 70,874 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

- President Judge David Ashworth says that letting people out of jail was a "moral decision," not a get-out-of-jail-free card.

- The Amish community is doubling down on its mask-making efforts.

- The Launch Music Conference was postponed to July, though at this point it may just go all-digital.

- The Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center is considering ways to keep coronavirus out of the detention center.

- Lancaster County has likely seen more deaths from COVID-19 than most recent flu seasons.

