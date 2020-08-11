Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest COVID-19 information.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania had 119,453 positive cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reported that 7,317 Pa. residents have died due to COVID-19 as of Monday morning.

Lancaster County has seen 5,975 total cases and 411 total deaths to date, according to the Department of Health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has actually seen 395 total deaths from COVID-19, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,240,830 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

