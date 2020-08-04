Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.

Posted 12:55 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 115,009 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 7,232 total deaths from COVID-19, which is 29 more over the course of 24 hours.

Lancaster County has seen 5,705 total cases to date and 408 total deaths from COVID-19.

To date, 1,156,520 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:05 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 114,155 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state did not report any new COVID-19 deaths from Sunday to Monday, leaving the total at 7,209 total deaths to date.

Lancaster County has seen 5,682 total cases to date and 407 total deaths as of Monday morning, according to the Department of Health.

The county has still seen a total of 385 deaths, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni; this means that there were no reported new deaths yesterday from COVID-19, according to the coroner's office's dashboard.

To date, 1,142,414 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

