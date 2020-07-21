Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 1:22 p.m.
Pennsylvania now has 102,765 total cases of COVID-19 to date, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is an increase of 1,027 from yesterday's count.
The state also confirmed 20 new deaths, bringing the state's total COVID-19 death count to 7,038.
Lancaster County now has 5,122 total cases of COVID-19 and 392 total deaths from the virus, according to the Department of Health.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter around 1 p.m. that the county has actually seen 376 total deaths from COVID-19.
To date, 952,998 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Posted 7:19 a.m.
As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 101,738 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Department of Health also reported that as of Monday morning, the state had seen 7,018 deaths.
Lancaster County has 5,084 total COVID-19 cases and 392 related deaths.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter last night that the actual death count for the county remains at 374.
To date, 938,175 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.