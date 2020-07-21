Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 7:19 a.m.
As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has seen 101,738 total cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The Department of Health also reported that as of Monday morning, the state had seen 7,018 deaths.
Lancaster County has 5,084 total COVID-19 cases and 392 related deaths.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter last night that the actual death count for the county remains at 374.
To date, 938,175 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.