Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day.
Posted 7:05 a.m.
As of Monday.morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the state has seen a total of 82,168 cases of COVID-19 to date.
To date, 6,426 Pa. residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. So far, 78% of patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.
Lancaster County has seen a total of 4,029 cases and 347 deaths, according to the state's department of health.
County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 334 COVID-19 deaths, according to a dashboard from the coroner's office.
To date, 585,662 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.