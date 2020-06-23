covid-19 philadelphia saved lives gov. tom wolf

Gov. Tom Wolf posted this on Facebook June 15, 2020, with this message: "One recent study shows that shutdown orders kept 60 million Americans from getting COVID-19. In just 60 days in Philadelphia, 7,138 lives were saved. We’ve made extreme sacrifices, and it has been worth it."

As of Monday.morning, the Pennsylvania Department of Health reported the state has seen a total of 82,168 cases of COVID-19 to date.

To date, 6,426 Pa. residents have died of COVID-19, according to the Department of Health. So far, 78% of patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 4,029 cases and 347 deaths, according to the state's department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni says that the county has seen 334 COVID-19 deaths, according to a dashboard from the coroner's office.

To date, 585,662 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

