Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day with new information. Be sure to check back for the latest news.

Posted 12:00 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 63,666 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state has also seen 4,624 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,593 positive cases of COVID-19 and 12,256 residents who have tested negative for the virus.

To date, 259 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19. This leaves the county's death-per-capita rate at 47.6 per 100,000.

To date, 286,034 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:50 a.m.

As of Monday morning, there have been 63,056 Pa. residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, an increase of 822 from Sunday's total, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 4,505 deaths, which is 87 more than Sunday's total.

The DOH now lists more data relating to those whom were affected by COVID-19. The data include race, gender and whether the death happened in a nursing home environment.

Lancaster County has seen 2,552 positive tests for COVID-19 and 252 deaths caused by the virus, according to the department of health.

Today’s data report regarding deaths will look different among counties. We transitioned to using Electronic Death Registration System to get as near to real time information regarding people whose deaths have been attributed to #COVID19, in addition to those who tested positive. pic.twitter.com/hkSMBmnoUZ — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 18, 2020

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline last night that the county has actually seen 265 deaths, which is seven more since Sunday evening.

To date, 277,553 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- The Pa. Health Department is officially releasing race-related data for COVID-19 deaths. There is still a lot of missing data.

- The nursing home industry in Lancaster County was in financial trouble long before a pandemic hit. Here's why.

- County officials are planning on its first ever primary under partial lockdown conditions.

What to read next