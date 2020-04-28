Editor's note: This story will be updated with more information as it comes along. Be sure to check back for the latest updates.

Posted 7:10 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 42,050 residents who have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

To date, 1,597 Pa. residents have died from COVID-19 complications.

In Lancaster County, 1,633 have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pa. Department of Health.

The health department reports 75 deaths for Lancaster County, though the county coroner, Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, told a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 155 deaths.

The additional 10 deaths that happened yesterday were all from residents at county nursing homes.

So far, 7,125 people in Lancaster County have tested negative for COVID-19, and 161,372 Pa. residents have tested negative.

What to know for today

- Local officials are unhappy that Lancaster is being categorized as part of the southeast, instead of southcentral. This could hinder Lancaster County's plan for reopening, officials say.

- Pennsylvania is now allowing Lancaster city to find and contact people who were exposed to COVID-19. Lancaster is the only city without a formal health department to receive this approval from Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

- The amount of cases reported in the county daily are still three times above the statewide threshold to consider lifting the stay-at-home orders in Lancaster County.

- The Centers for Disease and Control has added six more COVID-19 symptoms.

