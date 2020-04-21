Editor's note: This story will be updated. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 11:50 a.m.

Pennsylvania is now up to 34,528 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also reported 1,564 deaths by COVID-19.

Lancaster County has 1,295 positive and 5,956 negative reports of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The health department reports that Lancaster County has seen 88 deaths due to COVID-19.

Yesterday, a reporter with LNP | LancasterOnline confirmed with county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni that the county has actually seen 103 deaths as a result of COVID-19.

A reporter will be talking with Dr. Diamantoni this afternoon; an updated death count will be provided after the call.

So far, 132,323 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:54 a.m.

As of Monday morning, 33,232 Pennsylvania residents have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also confirmed that 1,204 residents have died as a result of COVID-19.

#COVID19 Update (as of 4/20/20 at 12:00 am):• 948 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 33,232 total cases statewide • 1,204 total deaths statewide• 129,720 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) April 20, 2020

Lancaster County has reported 1,236 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the department of health.

The state reports that Lancaster County has seen 66 deaths due to COVID-19, though county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline Monday afternoon that the county has actually seen 103 COVID-19-related deaths.

So far, 129,720 Pennsylvania residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Sign up for our newsletter Success! An email has been sent with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

What to know for today

- Gov. Tom Wolf outlined a plan for reopening Pennsylvania that will tentatively start May 8.

- Need some good news for today? Here's a feel-good story about an escaped goat and rescued ducklings.

- Lancaster County's air quality has improved, but it's still bad enough that it could exacerbate other illnesses, like the coronavirus.

- Today, outdoor COVID-19 test sites are closed temporarily due to the potential for inclement weather.

- Lancaster County now has a new COVID-19 adviser, Edwin A. Hurston. He's a retired Air Force manager with emergency management expertise.

- Nursing homes will start to report COVID-19 cases to residents, family and CDC, feds say.

- ReOpen PA held a rally in Harrisburg. Here are some photos on what the scene looked like.

What to read next