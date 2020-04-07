Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:55 p.m.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni confirmed to a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that Lancaster County has seen 22 deaths related to COVID-19.

Posted 12:38 p.m.

Manheim Township will close its Compost Park until further notice starting at the end of business Saturday.

The closure, announced on the township’s website, came as a result of surges in customers from throughout Lancaster County and material dropped off.

“The decision was made in an effort to encourage social distancing and to lessen the environmental impact on the site,” according to the website. “We appreciate your understanding.”

Posted 12:03 p.m.

B&G Lumber Co. advertised that it was selling N95 masks to the general public. All masks have sold out.

Posted 11:41 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 14,559 cases of COVID-19, caused by the novel coronavirus, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

There are also 240 reported deaths as a result of COVID-19 in Pa.

Lancaster County has 490 cases, which is up 82 from yesterday.

In addition, 14 people are reported dead from COVID-19 complications in the county, according to the Department of Health.

Lancaster County's coroner, Dr. Steve Diamantoni, said there are at least 20 deaths in Lancaster County from COVID-19.

The Department of Health's numbers vary from Diamantoni's because there are different qualifications for when and how the death count is reported to the state.

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

So far, 76,719 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

Posted 9:43 a.m.

Trout season is now open across the state, 11 days earlier than originally planned, due to concerns that a traditional open would lead to large crowds and further contribute to the spread of COVID-19.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 12,980 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Of those, 371 are in Lancaster County.

The state is up to 162 reported deaths, with anywhere from 11 to 13 deaths for Lancaster County (The Dept. of Health has the death count for Lancaster at 11, while county coroner Dr. Steve Diamantoni says there are 13).

Here's a full list of case count and deaths by county.

In total, 70,874 people have tested negative for COVID-19 in Pennsylvania.

What to know for today

- President Judge David Ashworth says that letting people out of jail was a "moral decision," not a get-out-of-jail-free card.

- The Amish community is doubling down on its mask-making efforts.

- The Launch Music Conference was postponed to July, though at this point it may just go all-digital.

- The Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center is considering ways to keep coronavirus out of the detention center.

- Lancaster County has likely seen more deaths from COVID-19 than most recent flu seasons.

