Posted 2:21 p.m.

According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Diamantoni, the number of COVID-19 related deaths has risen to 299, two more than Monday's count.

The two victims were both in their 80s. One died in a nursing home, the other died in a hospital.

Posted 1:35 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 72,894 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This is only an increase of 612 positive cases since Monday morning.

The state also reports 5,667 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has seen 3,218 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 306 deaths, according to the state department of health.

To date, 399,361 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:36 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 5,567 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health. The state has not reported any additional deaths for Lancaster County. The death count remains at 297.

To date, 389,431 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

