Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.
How do you feel about the timing of Lancaster County's move to yellow, slated for June 5?
Posted 2:59 p.m.
According to Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni, the COVID-19 death toll has risen to 284, two more than the count given to LNP | LancasterOnline on Monday.
One person died at their home, and the other died at a long-term care facility.
Posted 12:18 p.m.
In today's press conference with Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, they announced that in-person briefings would continue, meaning reporters would be able to ask questions in real time.
The room will be configured to uphold social distancing guidelines.
Posted 11:27 a.m.
Pennsylvania now has 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state has also reported 5,152 deaths.
#COVID19 Update (as of 5/26/20 at 12:00 am):• 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 68,637 total cases statewide • 5,152 deaths statewide• 339,835 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX— PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 26, 2020
Lancaster County has seen 2,985 positive cases of COVID-19, 89 more cases than Monday's total. The state reports that the county has seen 281 deaths from the virus.
To date, 339,835 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.
Posted 6:58 a.m.
As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.
The state also reports 5,139 virus-related deaths. To date, 61% of those who have had COVID-19 in Pa. have recovered.
Lancaster County has seen 2,896 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14,238 negative virus tests.
The state reports that 280 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, which is slightly different from county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's death count of 282.
So far, the state has seen 334,928 negative cases of COVID-19.