Posted 12:18 p.m.

In today's press conference with Gov. Tom Wolf and Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine, they announced that in-person briefings would continue, meaning reporters would be able to ask questions in real time.

The room will be configured to uphold social distancing guidelines.

Posted 11:27 a.m.

Pennsylvania now has 68,637 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state has also reported 5,152 deaths.

#COVID19 Update (as of 5/26/20 at 12:00 am):• 451 additional positive cases of COVID-19• 68,637 total cases statewide • 5,152 deaths statewide• 339,835 patients tested negative to dateCounty-specific information + statewide map: https://t.co/7pzosEXhEX — PA Department of Health (@PAHealthDept) May 26, 2020

Lancaster County has seen 2,985 positive cases of COVID-19, 89 more cases than Monday's total. The state reports that the county has seen 281 deaths from the virus.

To date, 339,835 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reports 5,139 virus-related deaths. To date, 61% of those who have had COVID-19 in Pa. have recovered.

Lancaster County has seen 2,896 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14,238 negative virus tests.

The state reports that 280 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, which is slightly different from county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's death count of 282.

So far, the state has seen 334,928 negative cases of COVID-19.

