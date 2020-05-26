Editor's note: This article will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 6:58 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 68,186 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state also reports 5,139 virus-related deaths. To date, 61% of those who have had COVID-19 in Pa. have recovered.

Lancaster County has seen 2,896 positive cases of COVID-19 and 14,238 negative virus tests.

The state reports that 280 Lancaster County residents have died due to COVID-19, which is only two away from county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni's death count.

So far, the state has seen 334,928 negative cases of COVID-19.

