Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Check back for the latest information.

Posted 7:36 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 72,282 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The state also reported 5,567 virus-related deaths.

Lancaster County has 3,189 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the state department of health. The state has not reported any additional deaths for Lancaster County. The death count remains at 297.

To date, 389,431 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

