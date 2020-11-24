Mask Oct 23 2020
Three-year-old Allie Kat Smith, left, walks with her parents Samantha, left, and Matt on the first block of North Queen Street in Lancaster city on Friday, Oct 23, 2020. We need to mask up and take other precautions to limit COVID-19's spread. 

 BLAINE SHAHAN | Staff Photographer

Pennsylvania has reported an additional 6,669 positive cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The additional cases bring the state's overall total to 321,070 cases.

Of 6,669 cases reported, 268 were from Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The county's total case count is now 14,684.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 509 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The Lancaster County COVID-19 dashboard indicates there have been 480 deaths.

To date, 2,723,368 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

