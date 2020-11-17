Pennsylvania has reported over 4,800 positive COVID-19 test results over the last 24 hours, continuing a weekslong surge of cases across the state.

The state officially reported 4,816 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the state total to 275,513 cases.

Of those 4,816 new cases reported, 169 of them were reported in Lancaster County, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. This brings the county's total case count to 12,603.

Lancaster County has seen a total of 496 deaths from COVID-19 according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health. The total has not changed in the past 24 hours.

Lancaster County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni reports that Lancaster County has actually seen 467 total deaths from COVID-19. As of 2 p.m., there were no new deaths reported today. There was one COVID-19 death yesterday in the county, however.

So far, 2,588,467 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.