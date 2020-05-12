Editor's note: This story will be updated throughout the day. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

Posted 12:01 p.m.

Pennsylvania now has 57,991 cases of COVID-19, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

The state has also seen 3,806 deaths.

Lancaster County has 2,295 positive cases of COVID-19 and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.

Last night, county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter at LNP | LancasterOnline that the county has actually seen 238 COVID-19 deaths.

To date, 237,989 Pa. residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

Posted 7:27 a.m.

As of Monday morning, Pennsylvania has 57,154 cases of COVID-19 and 3,731 deaths, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Lancaster County has 2,256 cases and 168 deaths, according to the department of health.

County coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni confirmed with a reporter Monday night that the county has actually seen 238 deaths. Here's why the county coroner's death count is drastically different than the state's count.

To date, 231,704 state residents have tested negative for COVID-19.

What to know for today

- County officials react to Gov. Tom Wolf's press conference where he announced that counties that move to open too soon will face a loss of discretionary funding and business insurance. Local officials called the move "disturbing" and said that the county is now "paying the price of his failed leadership."

- Hospitals and Democratic leaders of Lancaster County were not consulted before the letter announcing the county's move to the yellow phase went to Gov. Tom Wolf.

- Fatigue is starting to settle in on Lancaster County residents.

- A martial arts dojo, an events planner and a custom sign maker were among those who were granted business waivers from Gov. Tom Wolf's administration.

- In the past week, 36 more people have died from COVID-19 in Lancaster County nursing homes.

