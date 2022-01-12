Yesterday's frigid temperatures in Lancaster County will make way for more mild weather today and tomorrow, though another blast of cold air is expected over the weekend, according to a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in State College.

Tuesday was the coldest day of the winter so far, with a low temperature of 16 degrees recorded at the Lancaster Airport around 7 a.m., said meteorologist Craig Evanego, though the breezy weather at the time made it feel closer to the low single digits, just above 0 degrees. Temperatures warmed up somewhat through the day, reaching about 23 degrees by around 3 p.m.

High temperatures during this time of year are typically in the upper 30s or low 40s, so “these are generally below normal temperatures,” Evanego said.

Though yesterday's temperature was the coldest of this winter so far, it’s far from the record -6 degrees recorded in Lancaster County in 1988. That temperature does not include wind chill, Evanego said.

Temperatures were again expected to drop into the low teens last night and into early this morning.

This afternoon is expected to see temperatures warm up to about 40 degrees. Tomorrow will see similar temperatures in the low- to mid-40s, but Friday will see another shot of cold air that will see highs drop back into the mid-30s.

The chilly weather will continue into the weekend, with high temperatures Saturday forecast to be in the low-20s and then near 30 on Sunday. Martin Luther King Jr. Day will also likely be cold, with temperatures in low-30s.

Though the week is expected to be dry, Sunday evening could see some wintry precipitation. The forecast was too far out to provide more precise information, Evanego said.